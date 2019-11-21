A majority of UNP MPs have signed a letter that requests the Speaker of Parliament to appoint Sajith Premadasa as the Leader of the Opposition.

This is against a back-drop where General Secretary of the UNP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam had requested the speaker to appoint Ranil Wickremesinghe to the post of Opposition Leader.

45 MPs including Former UNP Chairman Kabir Hashim and MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara signed this letter.

