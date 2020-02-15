The United National Party has sought the stance of the Election Commission pertaining to the new alliance led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa using the symbol of the elephant.

Speaking to media in Kandy Parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella said all issues pertaining to the alliance were resolved yesterday, adding that attempts are being made to handover the symbol of the elephant to the new alliance.

MP Kiriella said if there is a legal issue pertaining to handing over the symbol of the elephant, all parties agreed to contest under the symbol of the swan and work towards the victory of the new alliance.

The Parliamentarian added there were no divisions within the party and it was merely a difference of opinion.

MP Kiriella also requested party supporters to go from door to door and urge government officials to fulfil their election promises.

(Source: News Radio)