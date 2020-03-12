UNP members couldn’t obtain membership of another party as per the UNP constitution and those who violate that rule and contest from Sajith Premadasa’s Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) would immediately lose their party positions, former UNP Minister Wajira Abeywardena said, yesterday, addressing the media at party Headquarters Sirikotha.

The UNP will appoint new electoral organisers and other officials to replace those who join the SJB, Abeywardena said. The UNP leadership had already decided on nominees, he added.

Abeywardena, a staunch loyalist of party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, said that the UNP leadership was ready to take the necessary action to ensure the survival of the party. The UNP leadership had shown great patience in a bid to ensure party unity, however some sections of the party had misinterpreted it as a weakness. “We will take steps to control these people if the need arises,” he said.

Those loyal to the UNP deputy leader were misinterpreting the decisions taken by the UNP Working Committee that met after the November 16, 2019 presidential election. UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam would reveal what transpired during the meeting, the ex-Galle District MP said.

Abeywardena said, on Tuesday, said that those led by UNP Deputy Leader, Sajith Premadasa had bought over a political party and were calling it a political alliance. The UNP leadership would ensure that the UNP was not adversely affected by the whims and fancies of a few, he said.

(Source: The Island – By Chaminda Silva)