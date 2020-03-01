The majority of the United National Party (UNP) Working Committee has agreed to contest the upcoming general election under the election symbol ‘Elephant’.

However, the Sajith Premadasa faction has not agreed to the decision, sources told Ada Derana.

A special meeting of the UNP Working Committee was held at Sirikotha –UNP Headquarters, today (01), to arrive at a final decision on the party’s election symbol.

The meeting was chaired by Party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

(Source: Ada Derana)