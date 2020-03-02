The Department of Meteorology states that the Heat Index is likely to reach the cautionary level in the coming few days in some parts of the country.

The Heat Index, the temperature felt on the human body is expected to reach the extreme cautious level at some places in the North-Western, Western and Southern Provinces and in the Mannar, Ratnapura, and Monaragala districts.

The caution level records temperatures ranging between 32-41 Celsius degrees.

The Department of Meteorology advises the public to avoid outdoor activities and to stay hydrated in order to avoid fatigue and heat cramps.

(Source: Daily News – By Dinuli Francisco)