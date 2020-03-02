The official launching of Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), the new coalition formed under the leadership of United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa will be held today at the Nelum Pokuna assembly hall in Colombo.

The SJB was formed two weeks ago as the UNP led coalition contesting the forthcoming Parliamentary election and its constitution was approved by the UNP Working Committee last Friday. However, there has been no agreement yet between the loyalists of Mr Premadasa and the UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe over the symbol of the new party.

Already the Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU) and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) have officially joined the SJB.

Party Secretary of the SJB, Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that it has invited leaders of all parties who expressed to support the party including UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe who had accepted it last week.

This is the first official meeting of SJB and Sajith Premadasa is to deliver a special speech at the meeting on the party’s way forward for the new coalition, he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Dayaseeli Liyanage)