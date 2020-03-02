UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has requested the public to vote wisely at the upcoming parliamentary polls and elect a parliament that protects the freedom of the people and strengthen the economy.

Addressing an event on Saturday organised by UNP Matara District MP Mangala Samaraweera to open a party office in Matara, Wickremesinghe said: “A parliamentary election is upcoming. Appoint a good parliament that can provide relief to people, strengthen the economy, and protect this freedom.”

The former PM said that the UNP would contest as an alliance at the upcoming election.

“This time we come forward as an alliance. Since 1947, the UNP saved the country at the most difficult times. Don’t forget that.”

He said the previous government despite being a coalition government of the country’s two main rival political parties and regardless of conflicting issues, had provided much relief to the public.

(Source: The Island)