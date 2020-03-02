“Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage is popular among upcountry people as well as Northerners, because of his fluency in Tamil,” said Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, addressing a ceremony named ‘The Mahindanandaya in 30 years.’

The event was held at Golden Crown Hotel in Ampitiya, Kandy on 1 March 2020, to mark the completion of 30 years of politics of Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

The Prime Minister further stated that Mahindananda Aluthgamage is an honest politician, who specifically outshines under challenging times of defeat, not like the others who excel in times of victories.

The grand ceremony was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with the participation of Cabinet Ministers Bandula Gunawardana, Dullas Alahapperuma, Wimal Weerawansa, Douglas Devananda, Prasanna Ranatunga, Ramesh Pathirana, Johnston Fernando, State Ministers, Deputy Ministers and MPs.

The publication named ‘The Mahindanandaya in 30 years’ was launched at the ceremony. The book was first offered to the Registrar of the Asgiriya Faction of Siyam Nikaya, Ven. Medagama Dhammananda Thera and then to the President, Prime Minister, and other distinguished guests.

Speaking further, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated, “I knew the father of Mahindananda Aluthgamage first. He worked with us from 1970 to 1977. I saw the true Mahindananda when we had been defeated. You cannot identify politicians when you prosper in terms of power. The strength and dedication shown by Mahindananda must be appreciated. We need not describe these matters, because everyone is aware of them.

“Mahindananda was at the forefront of all political activities, from the Nugegoda rally, in the time we had been defeated. He never deviated from the aim, and he was always active in all the political operations.”

“He was so eloquent in the Parliament, that he could fill the space vacated by late Minister Jeyaraj Fernandopulle. Whenever a statement or a speech was made in the House against any member of our team, Mahindananda quickly appeared and replied on behalf of us. He was never afraid of expressing his views.”

“Therefore, we loved his behaviours always and respected him. He represented his area in the Parliament for a long time. Now, he is not a politician who is limited to his home electorate and Kandy District. He has rendered a yeoman service on behalf of the country.”

“Mahindananda is fluent in Tamil and therefore, he addressed rallies in the Northern Province. People in those areas urged us to send Mahindananda to represent them.”

“He was never lazy even to go to Kankesanturai or Vavuniya. He honestly delivered the job assigned to him. He has demand both in the Hill Country and Northern Province.”

“His strong commitment in terms of establishing the new party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), and getting a President elected from that Party forever remains in our hearts. I wish him strength and courage to carry forward that honesty, strength and dedication,” Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of Education, Dullas Alahapperuma, recalled that they met last in Parliament on 18 February.

“At the meeting of the Parliamentary Group held on 17 February, a slip of paper was passed to my hand. The handwriting was of my friend, Mahindananda Aluthgamage. He had written there ‘Our friendship is over because you haven’t taken any of the students I sent.’ At the back of the slip, I wrote, ‘Thank you. One trouble is over today.'”

“When I was walking to the podium to deliver the speech, Minister Wimal Weerawansa said that the Ministerial portfolio on Education in the next Government should be given to Mahindananda. You can evaluate the demand with the applause he gains from the audience.”

“The popular image of the politicians in this country is not pleasant. Cartoonists portray politicians as cunning, fraudulent, and rowdy. It is pointless blaming people for that.”

“We understand the shortcomings in our prejudices lately. The present combination of President and Prime Minister is essential to remedy the rotten system of politics of this country. That will happen.”

“Mahindananda is a farsighted all-rounder in politics. How important is this date? Selection of 1 and 2 March for this event itself is evident for the good understanding of past, present and future by Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage,” Minister Dullas Alahapperuma stated.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Pahan Wijesekara)