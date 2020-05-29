UNP Working Committee to convene today

The Working Committee of the United National Party will convene today under the patronage of Party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The meeting will get underway at party headquarters Sirikotha.

A senior spokesman of the UNP said the Working Committee will reach several decisions, including decisions related to disciplinary action against individuals who entered Parliament under the UNP ticket at the 2015 General Election, and who submitted nominations to contest the 2020 General Election under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and several other matters.

(Source: News Radio)