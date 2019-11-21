A new political party would be established with the leadership of Sajith Premadasa if Ranil Wickremesinghe does not resign from the UNP leadership and the post of opposition leader, MP Harin Fernando says.

Addressing the media in Colombo, Fernando said that Premadasa was the best person to lead the UNP and the Opposition. A number of other people should also leave their posts, if the UNP was to return to winning ways, he added.

“There is no point in continuing with the UNP if these changes are not made. Those who support Premadasa will not remain in the UNP if drastic changes are not made,” he said.

Fernando said that political leaders had had to respond to various historic situations. “S.W.R.D Bandaranaike formed the SLFP and Mahinda Rajapaksa the SLPP. They led their parties to victory. If the necessary changes in the UNP are not made, we will establish a new party under Sajith Premadasa and lead that party to electoral victory,” he said.

Fernando added that UNPers whose reputation had not been tarnished with any corruption allegations would join Premadasa.

(Source: The Island)