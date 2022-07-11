Update on fuel delivery to Sri Lanka for the coming weeks

Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera published an update on the delivery of fuel to Sri Lanka on Twitter.

Accordingly, the Minister says full payments were made with the assistance of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, and the Ministry of Finance last Friday to Lanka IOC for a diesel cargo to arrive between the 15th and 17th of July and a petrol cargo between the 22nd and 24th.

The Minister said advance payments were made last week for a diesel cargo to arrive between the 15th and 17th and petrol between the 17th and 19th.

He said the balance payment will be made today (July 11) for the diesel.

Minister Wijesekera added the balance payment for the petrol shipment due to arrive between the 17th and 19th will be paid tomorrow.

He also stated that three more cargos will arrive at the Colombo Port in the coming week.

He said a diesel shipment will dock in Colombo between the 12th and 15th, heavy fuel oil between the 14th and 16th, and crude oil between the 15th and 17th, for which funds will be paid on arrival in Colombo.

The Energy Minister added cargo scheduled to arrive on the 9th of July was delayed due to weather conditions and could not be loaded on time while the supplier communicated the departure from India this morning.

Accordingly, the shipment will arrive between the 12th and 15th of July.

