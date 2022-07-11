Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves the country after meeting Defence leaders

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the country and will be back in Sri Lanka on Wednesday (July 13), Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.

Responding to a question during an interview with the BBC, the Speaker stated that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is in a nearby country and that he will be back in Sri Lanka on Wednesday (July 13) when he is expected to resign from the presidency.

President Rajapaksa on Saturday (July 09) confirmed he will resign, after tens of thousands of protesters stormed the official residence of the president and his office in Colombo.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was aboard a naval vessel within the territorial waters of Sri Lanka held a meeting with the tri force commanders in the morning.

According to sources, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign from the Presidency on July 13, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be sworn in as the President for a temporary period of time.