Sri Lanka Parliament to elect new President on July 20 – Speaker

Sri Lankan Party leaders have decided to elect a new President on July 20 through a vote in Parliament, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhane said today (July 11).

The Party Leaders had noted the need to act as per the Presidential Elections (Special Provisions) Act (No. 2 of 1981) within a short period of time.

Accordingly, it was decided to convene Parliament this Friday (July 15) and inform the House that there is a vacancy for the Presidency according to the provisions of the Constitution.

Thereafter, on the 19th of July nominations will be called for, and on the 20th of July as per the existing legal provisions a vote will be called for to elect the new President.

The new President will then form an all-party government and should pave the way for the continuation of constitutional provisions, as well as essential services.