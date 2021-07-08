Jul 08 2021 July 8, 2021 July 8, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Updated announcement on isolation orders

Posted in

Sri Lanka Army road block

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on isolation orders.

Thereby, the following areas have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (July 08):

Matale District

Matale police area

  • Harasgama (Bogahakotuwa GN Division)
  • Agalawatta (Bogahakotuwa GN Division)

In the meantime, the isolation orders issued on the following areas have been lifted from this morning:

Batticaloa District

Kattankudy police area

  • Kattankudy Division 4 164
  • Kattankudy Division 5 South 164A
  • Kattankudy Division 5 South 164B
  • New Kattankudy Division East 162A
  • Kattankudy Division 6 West 162B

Matale District

Mahawela police area

  • Nikagolla E 333
  • Nikagolla North E 333/A
Share on FB