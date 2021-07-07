Fully vaccinated travellers exempted from 14-day quarantine

The Health Ministry has issued a new set of quarantine measures applicable for the travellers arriving in Sri Lanka during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new measures, those who are arriving in Sri Lanka from overseas with full COVID vaccination are not required to undergo 14 days quarantine if their on-arrival PCR tests negative.

According to the new guidelines, those with a negative COVID-19 PCR test report obtained 72 hours prior to boarding the flight to Sri Lanka will not be directed to quarantine if he or she tests negative for coronavirus once again at the airport.

However, the new directive is not applicable to those arriving from high risk regions.