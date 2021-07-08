Government suppressing dissent under COVID-19 guise

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Harshana Rajakaruna claimed the Government was using COVID-19 health guidelines to suppress anti-government views.

“If the Government could permit companies and factories to function allowing hundreds of workers while observing health guidelines, why can’t they allow protests adhering to health guidelines?” Rajakaruna queried.

He also charged that the Government is projecting Basil Rajapaksa as the solution to every concern posed by the public against the Government. “The public has been questioning the price hike of essential goods, fuel and the fertiliser shortage.

Instead of solving these problems by decreasing the prices of essential goods and fuel or providing fertiliser, the Government projects that bringing Basil Rajapaksa to Parliament was the only solution,” he alleged. Rajakaruna expressed these views, yesterday (7) at a Media briefing.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)