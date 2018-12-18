The parliamentary group of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) has decided to nominate former President Mahinda Rajapaksa to the position of Opposition Leader.

The decision was reached during the UPFA parliamentary group meeting held today, chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena.

MP Piyankara Jayaratne, speaking to reports after the meeting, said that the former President’s name was proposed and approved unanimously during the meeting.