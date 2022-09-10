USAID extends additional USD 40 Million in Development Assistance

USAID Administrator Samantha Power has announced an additional US$40 million in development assistance to help farmers purchase fertiliser and other vital agricultural inputs.

“Subject to Congressional approval, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will invest this money to provide farmers with fertiliser and other vital agricultural inputs,” USAID said in a statement.

“This critical support, implemented through the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, comes just in time for maximum benefit to the upcoming “Maha” planting season and will benefit up to one million farmers in need of fertiliser across Sri Lanka, which includes 53,000 farmers in need of emergency monetary assistance.

USAID stands with the Sri Lanka’s people and is committed to providing this urgent support. The US Government will continue to explore ways to assist the country in meeting their immediate, medium, and long-term needs, and will continue ongoing efforts that boost sustainable economic growth, promote inclusivity, strengthen governance, and foster a free and prosperous Sri Lanka,” the statement added.