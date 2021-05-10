Validity period of driver’s license extended by 06 months
Posted in Local News
Validity period of all driving licenses that expire from 01 April to 30 September is valid for another six months from the expiration date, Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Sumith Alahakoon stated.
The decision has been taken considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.
Meanwhile, the offices of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in Narahenpita and Werahera will remain closed this week.
