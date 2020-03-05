VEGA, the flagship electric supercar, the first of its kind built in Sri Lanka, designed and developed by Vega Innovations, a subsidiary of CodeGen International Ltd was officially unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show 2020 in Switzerland.

This is the first vehicle in Sri Lankan history, entirely designed and engineered in Sri Lanka to be showcased at a premier international motor show.

Director and co-founder of Vega Innovations Dr. Beshan Kulapala said: “In 2013 and early 2014 when we put this team together we wanted to focus on building cutting edge technology for the electric supercar market and bring the technology to Geneva. Now that we are here we feel that this is a massive accomplishment for us.

This all-electric Supercar is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive drivetrain delivering 804HP and 720NM of torque. With a 40kWh battery-pack, recent test drives confirm a staggering 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in 3.1 seconds, an estimated range of 250 kilometres and a top speed of 240 kmph denotes the overall performance of the Vega EVX Supercar.

This two-seater Supercar showcases advanced multidisciplinary technology applications and a skilfully fabricated lightweight carbon fiber body.

(Source: Daily News)









