Vega Innovations unveils flagship electric supercar
VEGA, the flagship electric supercar, the first of its kind built in Sri Lanka, designed and developed by Vega Innovations, a subsidiary of CodeGen International Ltd was officially unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show 2020 in Switzerland.
This is the first vehicle in Sri Lankan history, entirely designed and engineered in Sri Lanka to be showcased at a premier international motor show.
Director and co-founder of Vega Innovations Dr. Beshan Kulapala said: “In 2013 and early 2014 when we put this team together we wanted to focus on building cutting edge technology for the electric supercar market and bring the technology to Geneva. Now that we are here we feel that this is a massive accomplishment for us.
This all-electric Supercar is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive drivetrain delivering 804HP and 720NM of torque. With a 40kWh battery-pack, recent test drives confirm a staggering 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in 3.1 seconds, an estimated range of 250 kilometres and a top speed of 240 kmph denotes the overall performance of the Vega EVX Supercar.
This two-seater Supercar showcases advanced multidisciplinary technology applications and a skilfully fabricated lightweight carbon fiber body.
(Source: Daily News)
This is a 2 seater sports car.
Poor choice for electric; what the world needs is passenger cars, min 4 seats, which are most commonly used.
250km range ?? Ha, Ha, I can do better on a fuel-powered scooter for 2 passengers.
Also worried about the safety rating.
I think this car is just waste of time and energy; this car has no commercial potential.
Excellent comment Andrada,
If you want to develop commercially sustainable EV’s, focus on the power source, which is the battery.
Tesla developed its battery over 15 years of research and now they can power their 5/7 seater cars for 800kms.
This SL car is only 250kms; where did the battery come from?
A Nissan Leaf does better than this car.
Guys,
Why don’t we show some appreciation for an achievement that is a first in Sri Lanka. You are not the experts so leave it to the people who know about cars to give their opinion. Lets wait for the feed back from the officials of the expo in Geneva.
Shame on you. Not very patriotic.