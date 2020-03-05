The Information Technology Society Sri Lanka has introduced a dedicated email address to lodge complaints pertaining to the misuse of social media platforms during the General Election period.

Accordingly, the public has been requested to send their concerns to ger2020@itssl.org.

Issuing a statement, the ITSSL noted that they will liaise with a team from Facebook to deal with all complaints.

The Information Technology Society Sri Lanka also requests the public to attach screenshots and links to the relevant posts in their emails.

(Source: News Radio)