Minister of Information and Mass Media and Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Dr. Bandula Gunawardena requested the graduates, who did not receive their appointment letters for the graduate trainee program, to send in their appeals to the President Secretariat via their respective divisional secretariats.

The applicants should attach the photocopies of the original applications they sent by post or email along with the appeal, Dr. Gunawardena also said.

Dr. Gunawardena also observed that the trainee appointments are in no way a political campaign.

Dr. Gunawardena said that there is no political agenda behind these appointments and pointed out that all the graduates are a part of the new generation who should be contributing for to the country’s economy.

“This is not an attempt to give jobs to Pohottuwa supporters. We are giving appointments to educated youth in the country, without any party politics.” Dr. Gunawardena observed.

The Minister made these observations at a press brief held at the Department of Government yesterday evening.

M.A.A.

(Government News Portal)