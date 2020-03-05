Former MP and General Secretary of the ‘Samagi Janabalavegaya’ Ranjith Maddumabandara states that if a decision regarding the UNP Symbol cannot be finalised, it will contest for the upcoming elections under the symbol of a telephone.

The working committee convened yesterday under the patronage of UNP leader Ranil Wickramasinghe at the Sirikota party headquarters and it was decided that an MoU would be signed with the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ safeguarding the fundamentals of the party.

Meanwhile, the UNP Leader Ranil Wickramasinghe left to Dubai last night.

(Hiru News)