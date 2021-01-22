Veteran journalist Edwin Ariyadasa passes away

Veteran journalist and media personality Kala Keerthi Dr. Edwin Ariyadasa has passed away at the age of 99, sources confirmed.

He was also a prominent film critic, environmentalist, teacher and erudite while he had been bestowed with over 300 awards during his lifetime. He had also held top positions in various state institutions.

Edwin Ariyadasa initiated the study of Mass Communication at higher education level in Sri Lanka and formulated the first syllabus of Mass Communications at the University of Kelaniya.

He was also associated with the introduction of media studies at the Open University of Sri Lanka.

Edwin Ariyadasa is also appraised for introducing Sinhala terms ‘antarjalaya’, ‘madya rupa’ and ‘sajivikaranaya’.