Victoria Nuland arrives in Sri Lanka

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States, Victoria Nuland arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (February 01) on an official visit to mark the 75th anniversary of US-Sri Lanka relations.

Upon her arrival, Victoria Nuland was received by U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung.

The U.S. envoy tweeted that the Under Secretary’s visit highlights the support extended by the United States to Sri Lanka’s ongoing reforms to foster economic prosperity, protect human rights and promote reconciliation.