Feb 01 2023 February 1, 2023

Victoria Nuland assures U.S. Government’s support for Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts

Victoria Nuland met Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States, Victoria Nuland met Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (February 01).

Victoria Nuland, has pledged the U.S. Government’s support for Sri Lanka’s ongoing recovery efforts.

President Wickremesinghe thanked the U.S. Government for their support during difficult times.

Victoria Nuland arrived in Sri Lanka earlier this morning, on an official visit to mark the 75th anniversary of U.S. – Sri Lanka relations.

Upon her arrival, Victoria Nuland was received by the U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung.

