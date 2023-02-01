Wasantha Mudalige granted bail for three separate cases

Wasantha Mudalige has been granted bail for three separate cases by the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (February 01).

Wasantha Mudalige is the convener of Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF).

Attorney Nuwan Bopage speaking to media said that based on the fact that he was remanded for a prolonged period, and that the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) charges were dropped in court on Tuesday (January 31), the Fort Magistrate granted bail for all three cases.

The Attorney said that Wasantha Mudalige will be brought to court later in the day, to secure his release on bail.

