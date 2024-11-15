Vijitha Herath sets record in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election
Posted by Editor on November 15, 2024 - 9:22 pm
Vijitha Herath has set a record for the highest number of preferential votes in Sri Lanka’s parliamentary election history, receiving 716,715 votes in the 2024 parliamentary election.
He is a candidate of the National People’s Power (NPP), representing the Gampaha District.
Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, also from the NPP, secured the second-highest number of preferential votes, with 655,289 votes in the Colombo District.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Mahindananda Aluthgamage Retires from Politics November 16, 2024
- Constitutional Council approves Justice Murdu Fernando as Chief Justice November 16, 2024
- Sri Lankan President to deliver Policy Statement at 10th Parliament’s opening session November 16, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election: What message did the people send through the results? November 16, 2024
- Vijitha Herath sets record in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election November 15, 2024
He is destined to be the Foreign Minister with multiple visits to Washington for talks with the Trump Administration.