Viranjith Thambugala arrested
Posted by Editor on May 22, 2024 - 4:04 pm
Aura Lanka Chairman, Viranjith Thambugala, has been arrested by the police.
Police stated that Thambugala was arrested over allegations of several financial frauds and will be produced in court.
