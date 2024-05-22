Presidential Election to be held first, Sri Lankan President informs cabinet

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed the Cabinet of Ministers that the Presidential Election will be held first during the relevant period this year (2024) in accordance with the Constitution.

He mentioned that funds have already been allocated for the election.

The President made this statement during the Cabinet meeting held today (May 22).

The Election Commission officially announced on May 9, 2024, that the Presidential Election will take place between September 17 and October 16, 2024.