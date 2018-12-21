The new government at its first meeting held yesterday approved a vote on account submitted by finance and media minister Mangala Samaraweera to cover state expenditure for the first four months of year 2019, and that is to be presented and approved in parliament today.

The new cabinet convened under the patronage of president Maithreepala Sirisena and prime minister Ranil Wickramasinghe after the swearing in ceremony yesterday.

Out of a total Government expenditure of Rs. 1,765 billion a sum of 970 billion has been set apart for servicing debts.

This amounts to 55 percent of Government expenditure for the first four months of 2019.

Upon its approval, all state expenditure will be continuously processed from January 1st onwards.