A man, who is the main suspect wanted over an assault in Grandpass, had been arrested with a hand grenade at Mahawatta in Grandpass yesterday.

Upon investigation, it has been revealed that he is a close associate of the imprisoned drug trafficker Tholkamudalige Chamara Sampath Rodrigo.

Police say he is wanted in connection with several crimes.

The 30 year old arrestee from Henamulla will be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (02).

Further investigations are carried out by the Grandpass police.