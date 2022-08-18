Wasantha Mudalige arrested
Wasantha Mudalige, the Convener of the Inter-University Student’s Federation (IUSF) has been arrested by the Police.
The court had also issued a warrant against him earlier.
The police said that a tense situation arose during the IUSF protest march held in Colombo today (August 18) where Wasantha Mudalige and four others were arrested.
This is the worst thing in damp-squid Gotha’s legacy. He allowed the ‘Anthare Bijja’ to think he was capable of toppling governments after issuing ultimatums. If marches are illegal without giving 6 hours advance notice to the police and without permission, use the law to the letter and prosecute. What this country need now is order and calm.