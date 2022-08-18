Aug 18 2022 August 18, 2022 August 18, 2022 1Comment by Administrator

Wasantha Mudalige arrested

Wasantha Mudalige, the Convener of the Inter-University Student’s Federation (IUSF) has been arrested by the Police.

The court had also issued a warrant against him earlier.

The police said that a tense situation arose during the IUSF protest march held in Colombo today (August 18) where Wasantha Mudalige and four others were arrested.

