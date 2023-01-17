Wasantha Mudalige further remanded till January 31 by Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (January 17) for allegedly committing offences under Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Wasantha Mudalige is the Convener of Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF).

Order regarding the bail application submitted on behalf of Wasantha Mudalige to be delivered on January 31, Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis announced.

Wasantha Mudalige was detained under the PTA for 90 days under a Detention Order issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Defence.