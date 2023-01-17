Female student of Colombo University found murdered at Racecourse Ground

The body of a female with deep cut wounds around her neck was found at the Racecourse Ground in Colombo 7 a short while ago.

Police said the victim was aged 24 years and was a resident of Homagama and a third year science faculty student at the Colombo University.

Police said the body was found near the scoreboard at the Ground.

The cinnamon garden Police have commenced the investigation.

UPDATE – 04:44 PM: A university student was arrested in Wellampitiya over the killing of the female university student by slitting her throat at Racecourse, Colombo today (January 17).