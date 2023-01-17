Jan 17 2023 January 17, 2023 January 17, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Sepal Amarasinghe further remanded until January 31

Sepal Amarasinghe who made statements defaming the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa) further remanded until January 31, 2023.

The court gave this order after Sepal Amarasinghe was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis today (January 17).

