Sepal Amarasinghe further remanded until January 31
Sepal Amarasinghe who made statements defaming the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa) further remanded until January 31, 2023.
The court gave this order after Sepal Amarasinghe was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis today (January 17).
