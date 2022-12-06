Wasantha Mudalige, Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero granted bail

Wasantha Mudalige and Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero were released on bail by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (December 06).

Wasantha Mudalige is the convener of the Inter University Students Federation (IUSF), and Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero is the convener of the Inter University Bhikku Federation (IUBF).

The Magistrate ordered for them to be released on two personal bails of Rs. 100,000/- per each.

However, Wasantha Mudalige will remain in remand custody until the 12th of December, 2023 pending a separate legal matter.

The Convener of the IUSF Wasantha Mudalige, and Convener of the IUBF Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero were detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act for 90-days and were later remanded by the court.