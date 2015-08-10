Wasim Thajudeen’s murder: Former DIG, several PSD officers to be questioned

Retired Senior DIG Anura Senanayake and several officers who were previously attached to the Presidential Security Division (PSD) are likely to be questioned in connection with Rugby Player Wasim Thajudeen’s death.

Senanayake, an officer who had close links to the authorities of the previous regime, was the one who headed investigations into Thajudeen’s death. Meanwhile, the CID had received information that a discussion about Wasim Thajudeen had taken place at the PSD officers’ mess before the incident, highly placed sources from the CID told the Daily News.

The police’s inaction over vital evidence on Thajudeen’s murder is also being investigated, they further added.

Although Thajudeen’s wallet was recovered 1.5 km away from the scene of the accident, the Police had not taken measures to investigate the matter further. The CID is also investigating to ascertain whether a vehicle that was gifted to the Siriliya Saviya organization by a non-governmental organization was used to abduct Thajudeen.

Meanwhile, addressing the weekly cabinet briefing last week, Cabinet Spokesman Rajitha Senaratne three PSD officials were involved in what he termed as the murder of Wassim Thajudeen.

(Daily News)