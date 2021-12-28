We don’t need a Government to tell us to grow veggies – Rajitha

A country does not need a Government or a Minister of Trade to urge the public to focus on home gardening when there is an ongoing food crisis, SJB MP Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said.

Dr. Senaratne expressed these views, yesterday (27) on his official Facebook page in response to a statement by Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena requesting the public to focus on growing vegetables in their own backyards.

Dr. Senaratne noted that although the rural public have the facility to grow plants at home, the urban people do not have such facilities.

“If the Government continues implementing wrong economic policies, a Minister will soon have to teach the public how to make coffins in their own homes,” he said.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)