Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday pledged to grant public servants all benefits slashed by the government since the outbreak of COVID-19.

He also pledged to grant salary increments to public servants as per the Ranukge commission recommendations.

Speaking during an election meeting in Homagama, Mr Wickremesinghe said all salary increments and promotions recommended by the Ranukge commission will be given to public servants. ” We were to implement the recommendations made by the Ranukge commission from January this year but we could not as we were voted out of power. However we will implement it if we are elected back to power” Mr. Wickremesinghe said.

He also pledged to increase salaries of the security forces and police. ” Security forces and the police too will benefit from the concessions we are planning” he added.

The former Prime Minister further said he will use the international contacts of UNP to send an entire brigade to the UN Peace keeping force. ” We will include the navy into the peace keeping force ” he said while highlighting that it will help the security forces to earn more.

“The Sri Lankan economy did not come down because of COVID-19 but due to ineffective economic management. We will grant all the slashed benefits if we are voted back into power” he reiterated.

Mr. Wickremesinghe revealed that a UNP government will generate a sum of dollars 6 billion to provide concessions to the people.

UNP Colombo district candidate Daya Gamage who also participated in the meeting said many countries would assist Sri Lanka if a UNP led government comes to power in August. “A UNP government will make a difference” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)