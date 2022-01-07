Who leaked Intelligence Reports to Tissakuttiarachchi – Susil

SLPP MP Susil Premajayantha yesterday (6), came up with a strongly worded response to a statement made by SLPP backbencher Janaka Tissakuttiarachchi, that Premajayantha was stripped of his State Ministerial Portfolio based on intelligence reports, the previous day (5).

Premajayantha who unexpectedly visited the Court to resume his legal profession, after being removed from the State Ministerial Portfolio, stressed, when questioned by reporters, that it should be immediately probed how intelligence reports were leaked to Tissakuttiarachchi.

“This is a serious red flag. I request the State Intelligence Service (SIS) to commence a probe into how intelligence reports were leaked to someone like Tissakuttiarachchi.

I am not the kind of person whose name should be on surveillance list. The intelligence forces should look into this and must deploy its resources to report to the Government on the issues in the country, especially on the people’s issues,” Premajayantha said.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Methmalie Dissanayake)