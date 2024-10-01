Why Nimal Siripala cannot leave politics

Former Sri Lankan Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva says he is ready to retire from politics without any issues.

Speaking to the media, he further stated that it is difficult for him to leave politics, as it would mean abandoning those who have worked with him and supported him over the past 35 years.

“I can walk away without any problem. We’ve been involved in politics together for 35 years. My only concern is whether I can leave after abandoning those who have stood by me in politics for all these years. So, it’s not a question of victory or defeat. When I consulted many people about this, they all said I should contest.”