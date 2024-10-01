Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated against U.S. Dollar on October 1, 2024
Posted by Editor on October 1, 2024 - 5:28 pm
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US Dollar (USD) today (October 1), as per the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the CBSL, the buying rate of the US Dollar is Rs. 292, while the selling rate stands at Rs. 301.05.
