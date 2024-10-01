4.24% bus fare reduction in Sri Lanka following fuel price drop

Posted by Editor on October 1, 2024 - 2:18 pm

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that bus fares in Sri Lanka will be reduced by 4.24%, effective from midnight today (October 1).

Accordingly, the minimum fare will be reduced to Rs. 27, as noted by the NTC.

The NTC explained that this fare reduction is in response to the recent decrease in fuel prices.