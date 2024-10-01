Russian President invites Sri Lankan President to BRICS summit

Posted by Editor on October 1, 2024 - 2:00 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, expressing hope that the relationship between the two countries would grow stronger under his leadership.

Russian Ambassador Levan S. Dzhagaryan delivered the message, along with an invitation for President Dissanayake to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan from October 22-24, 2024.

The ambassador met President Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (October 1) to personally convey the message.

He also offered his congratulations on President Dissanayake’s recent election.

During the meeting, Ambassador Dzhagaryan shared Russia’s perspective on the Ukrainian conflict and explained the objectives of Russia’s Special Military Operation in the region.

Both sides discussed ways to strengthen the long-standing relationship between Sri Lanka and Russia, emphasizing the importance of boosting cooperation in areas like trade, investment, culture, and education, with a shared commitment to deepening ties for the benefit of both nations.