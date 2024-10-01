Sri Lankan President suspends grade 5 scholarship exam evaluations

Posted by Editor on October 1, 2024 - 11:39 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to suspend the evaluation of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination answer scripts for two weeks.

This decision follows a meeting held yesterday afternoon (September 30) at the Presidential Secretariat, where a group of parents protested regarding issues with the recent examination question paper.

During the meeting, the parents requested the President to consider conducting a re-examination for the first paper of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, asserting that eight questions were leaked before the exam, rather than the three that were previously acknowledged.