Sri Lankan President suspends grade 5 scholarship exam evaluations
Posted by Editor on October 1, 2024 - 11:39 am
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to suspend the evaluation of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination answer scripts for two weeks.
This decision follows a meeting held yesterday afternoon (September 30) at the Presidential Secretariat, where a group of parents protested regarding issues with the recent examination question paper.
During the meeting, the parents requested the President to consider conducting a re-examination for the first paper of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, asserting that eight questions were leaked before the exam, rather than the three that were previously acknowledged.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- 4.24% bus fare reduction in Sri Lanka following fuel price drop October 1, 2024
- Sri Lankan President suspends grade 5 scholarship exam evaluations October 1, 2024
- Sri Lanka to reassess privileges for presidents, ministers, and parliament members October 1, 2024
- U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung meets Sri Lankan President to strengthen partnership October 1, 2024
- Postal vote applications for Sri Lanka’s 2024 General Election open today October 1, 2024