Sri Lanka’s Northern Province former Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran met actor Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence on Saturday.

Sources close to the actor said Mr. Wigneswaran expressed interest in meeting him during a visit to Chennai for an event. “Mr. Wigneswaran wanted to meet him and it was arranged. They discussed issues related to ethnic Tamils in Sri Lanka and in Tamil Nadu,” said sources close to actor, Mr Wigneswaran reportedly invited Rajinikanth to visit Sri Lanka.

(Source: The Hindu)