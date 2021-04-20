Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe’s son arrested over accident

Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe’s son arrested over an accident at Rajagiriya where 4 persons were injured last night, police said.

The vehicle was driven by Wijeyadasa’s son, Rakitha Rajapakshe at the time of the accident.

Police said the injured are receiving treatment at the National Hospital Colombo.

Rakhitha Rajapakshe was arrested after he admitted himself to a private hospital in Colombo.

He is due to be produced before Court today.