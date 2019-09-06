Will come to presidential poll with blessings of Ranil, Karu: Sajith
I believe that I would be fielded as the United National Party (UNP) presidential candidate with the blessings of Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and with the consent of other party members, UNP Deputy Leader Minister Sajith Premadasa said yesterday.
He expressed these views while addressing a rally at Kurunegala, which was organized by UNP members including Ashoka Abeysinghe, Nalin Bandara and Thushara Idunil.
He said the party leader and other members would also consider the fact that he is the son of late President Ranasinghe Premadasa when deciding on the UNP presidential candidate.
“I have the capacity and potential to be the president of Sri Lanka. If I get elected, I would be committed to serving the nation with all my strength. I sleep less and work more. I wake up at 4.00 am and work till 12.00 midnight. I have already started this routine. This is all for the well-being of the country,” the Minister added.
Meanwhile, he said he had no blood on his hand and added he had not been involved in any fraud or misappropriation of public funds. “Nowadays, some are attempting to make a false allegation that I have misappropriated the funds of the Central Cultural Fund. I should mention that it contains no apparent truth and it is utterly baseless,” Minister Premadasa said.
Moreover, he said they had planned to introduce two protocols for the betterment of the youth and women. “We will create the background during our government for the women to engage in their activities without being subject to any threat or harassment. We will also ensure the security of all youth in the country,” he added.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sheain Fernandopulle)
How can he for when the UNF is formed it will have the biggest coalition in Sri Lanka as such any breakaway Sagith group will not affect a 113 majority provided that Ranil and Karu immediately sent out sagith group from parliament once the election commissioner call for nomination for a President that is the time there will be no President in Sri Lanka a President vacuum has been created as such billions of we the peoples funds would be saved for a election for a ineffective President and a further Rs. Billions per year we the peoples funds to maintain a ineffective President. For with amendment A which was gazetted in 9th of July 2018 all powers of the President could be Brought to Parliament. This I am stating as I will be joining the UNF as a FIET member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) | LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/school/iet/
The IET is one of the world’s largest engineering institutions with 169,000 members in over 150 countries. The IET is working to engineer a better world .
Mr Premadasa the dumb head,
Ranil and Karu are seasoned and mature politicians and patriots too.
If you want dance to the tune of Killi Maharaj and Sirasa TV, then go ahead my dear friend.
Mr SP, tell us, where is the money coming from for your so called ‘rallies’?
Is it from Dulanjali? She was intercepted at Customs smuggling gold and you worshipped the feet of Rajapaksa Defence Secretary to get her free.
Is the money coming from the corrupt wealth accumulated by your dad?
Is the money coming from Killi Maharaj and Sirasa TV?
Mr SP, tell us the truth.