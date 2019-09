One person has died in a shooting incident that took place inside an SLTB bus in Elpitiya this morning (06), the Police Media stated.

The bus was traveling from Aluthgama to Elpitiya this morning and when it stopped at the halt a person traveling in a motorbike got into the bus shot the victim and escaped.

The victim was seriously injured in the incident and died on admission to the Elpitiya Hospital.